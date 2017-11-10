Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Another multi-point effort Thursday
Stamkos scored his eighth goal of the season and added a helper in Thursday's win over the Kings.
Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov are tearing apart the league right now and fantasy owners are reaping the benefits. Stamkos is now leading the entire league with a whopping 30 points in 17 games. His goal Thursday came with the man advantage, as no player has scored more on the power play this season than Stamkos (6). The 27-year-old sniper is sporting a plus-10 rating and is fantasy gold whenever the Lightning are in action. Keep him rolling.
