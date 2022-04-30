Stamkos had a hat trick in a 6-4 win over the Islanders on Thursday.
It's his 10th career hattie and his second goal of the night stood as the winner. Stamkos also set a franchise record with his ninth straight multipoint game. He has 26 points, including 10 goals, on the streak. Stamkos delivered a career-best 106 points, including 42 goals, this season, and will be looking to carry his current momentum into the Lightning's Round 1 series against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Eight-game, 23-point streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Up to 17 points in last six•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Five-game, 13-point streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Picks up three points in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three helpers against Wings•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple•