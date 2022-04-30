Stamkos had a hat trick in a 6-4 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

It's his 10th career hattie and his second goal of the night stood as the winner. Stamkos also set a franchise record with his ninth straight multipoint game. He has 26 points, including 10 goals, on the streak. Stamkos delivered a career-best 106 points, including 42 goals, this season, and will be looking to carry his current momentum into the Lightning's Round 1 series against the Maple Leafs.