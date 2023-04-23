Stamkos picked up an assist and a fighting major in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 3.

Stamkos took a couple swings at Auston Matthews that turned into a short-lived fight in the aftermath of a melee that broke out following Brayden Point's injury after an awkward hit. It was the first time in NHL history that two 60-goal snipers fought. So far this postseason, Stamkos has no goals, two assists and seven PIM and shots in three games.