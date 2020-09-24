Stamkos (lower body) is in the lineup and will play in Wednesday's Game 3 against the Stars, Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star reports.

This is a huge boost for the Lightning with Stamkos making his postseason debut in the Stanley Cup Final, as he has not seen game action in 215 days. Before the season was paused and he dealt with injury, Stamkos was riding a 15-game point streak, racking up 12 goals and 22 points across that span. The 30-year-old took line rushes on the fourth line with Cedric Paquette and Patrick Maroon during warmups, so it's unclear just how much ice time he'll receive Wednesday.