Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Back in preseason action
Stamkos will make his preseason debut for the Lightning on Friday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Stamkos has been sidelined since November after tearing his lateral meniscus, but will rejoin the team in preseason action Monday after participating in the early portions of training camp. He's reportedly looked good, suggesting he could return to his former self and be worthy of an early-round selection in drafts.
