Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Becoming Mr. Playmaker with five-game point streak

Stamkos extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) with a helper in Saturday night's 2-1 win over the Blues.

Steven the sniper is becoming Stevie the setup man. Stamkos is best known for his goal scoring, but he's an excellent passer, too. Right now, he's dishing to linemate Nikita Kucherov. Talk about adding sizzle to the steak. Stamkos has something to prove after last year's lost time due to injury, and we're confident he will.