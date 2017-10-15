Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Becoming Mr. Playmaker with five-game point streak
Stamkos extended his point streak to five games (one goal, six assists) with a helper in Saturday night's 2-1 win over the Blues.
Steven the sniper is becoming Stevie the setup man. Stamkos is best known for his goal scoring, but he's an excellent passer, too. Right now, he's dishing to linemate Nikita Kucherov. Talk about adding sizzle to the steak. Stamkos has something to prove after last year's lost time due to injury, and we're confident he will.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Four-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two more helpers on game sheet•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets assist in first game of season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two helpers in preseason debut•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Back in preseason action•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Looks like 'man on a mission' at training camp•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...