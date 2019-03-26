Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Blows doors off Bruins
Stamkos scored two goals and two assists in Monday's 5-4 win over the Bruins.
Ironically, the one Tampa goal he wasn't in on was Anthony Cirelli's game-winner. Stamkos' two tallies were nearly identical, as he hammered home one-timers from the right faceoff circle, and he nearly completed the hat trick in the third period but missed the net completely on a breakaway, only to watch Victor Hedman tuck the puck into the net after it caromed off the end boards. Stamkos has five-game goal and point streaks going, notching three or more points in three of them, and the surge has the 29-year-old with 41 goals and 93 points through 77 contests.
