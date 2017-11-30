Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks out of scoring slump

Stamkos scored as a late comeback attempt fell short in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

Amazingly, that goal broke a three-game stretch of Stamkos failing to register a point. This goal at the end of the road swing should get him back to being the star fantasy owners have come to expect.

