Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks out of scoring slump
Stamkos scored as a late comeback attempt fell short in a 3-2 loss to Boston on Wednesday.
Amazingly, that goal broke a three-game stretch of Stamkos failing to register a point. This goal at the end of the road swing should get him back to being the star fantasy owners have come to expect.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Crushes Stars with four-point night•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Another multi-point effort Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Adds three more points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Simply dominating•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fined for unsportsmanlike conduct•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Records ninth multi-point effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...