Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks through in Game 4

Stamkos recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Bruins on Friday. The Lightning lead the second-round series 3-1.

The Lightning captain has struggled to score this postseason, but his team has still managed to start the spring 7-2, which is rather scary for the rest of the NHL. But Stamkos scored an empty-netter in Game 3, and then carried that into Friday, recording his first multi-point performance since Game 3 in the first round. Despite a tiny slump, Stamkos is still averaging a point per game with three goals and nine points in nine contests this spring.