Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Breaks through in Game 4
Stamkos recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime victory against the Bruins on Friday. The Lightning lead the second-round series 3-1.
The Lightning captain has struggled to score this postseason, but his team has still managed to start the spring 7-2, which is rather scary for the rest of the NHL. But Stamkos scored an empty-netter in Game 3, and then carried that into Friday, recording his first multi-point performance since Game 3 in the first round. Despite a tiny slump, Stamkos is still averaging a point per game with three goals and nine points in nine contests this spring.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nabs empty-netter in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in Game 3 loss•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In for Game 1•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Prepared to play Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Targeting Game 1 return•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Done for regular season•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...