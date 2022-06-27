Stamkos scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Stamkos found an opening in Darcy Kuemper's five-hole at 3:48 of the first period, but that was it for the Lightning's offense. The Avalanche scored twice in the second and locked things down to take the Stanley Cup away from the Lightning for the first time since 2020. Stamkos finished the postseason with an admirable 11 goals, eight assists, 68 shots on net, 60 hits, 24 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating in 23 appearances. More roster changes are expected for the cap-strapped Bolts this summer, but Stamkos is under contract for two more years, so the captain can be expected to return in a top-six role again in 2022-23.