Stamkos scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Stamkos' tally got the Lightning within a goal, but they failed to pull even. The 33-year-old has netted five goals over his last two games after a stretch in which he was limited to two assists over five contests. For the season, Stamkos has 15 goals, 31 points (17 on the power play), 94 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 29 appearances.