Stamkos scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
Stamkos' third-period tally gave the Lightning a 3-1 lead. The 31-year-old has 14 goals and 27 points through 26 appearances. He's riding a four-game point streak with three goals and two helpers in that span.
