Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to Buffalo on Thursday.

Stammer opened the scoring early in the first period when he skated in on a rush and shot over Eric Comrie's left shoulder from the right circle. But he was also involved in the overtime winner and not for the good. The Lightning were on the power play when a Sabres' defender pressured Stamkos in the defensive zone, forced a turnover and then ripped it home to seal the win. Stammer has 60 points in 57 games this season but this was his first multi-point effort since Jan. 18. That's a span of 14 games (five goals, four assists). We're not sure if this slow down is nothing or if it's a sign of a tired captain. It bears monitoring as the star closes in on his 1,000th game, which barring injury should come before season's end.