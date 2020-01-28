Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Carries the load in OT loss

Stamkos collected a pair of goals and had six shots on goal with two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.

Stamkos opened the scoring with a deflection goal in the second period, then sent the game into overtime with a game-tying one-timer with 94 seconds left in regulation. The two-goal performance enabled Stamkos to hit the 20-goal and 50-point plateaus in his 46th game of the year. He's enjoyed a productive month of January with six goals and eight assists in 10 games.