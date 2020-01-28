Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Carries the load in OT loss
Stamkos collected a pair of goals and had six shots on goal with two hits in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to Dallas.
Stamkos opened the scoring with a deflection goal in the second period, then sent the game into overtime with a game-tying one-timer with 94 seconds left in regulation. The two-goal performance enabled Stamkos to hit the 20-goal and 50-point plateaus in his 46th game of the year. He's enjoyed a productive month of January with six goals and eight assists in 10 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Deuces wild on stat sheet•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Fourteen points in last nine games•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-point night against Canucks•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Keys offense in road victory•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: On three-game point streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Hits 800-point mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.