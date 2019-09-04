Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Chasing big milestones this season

Stamkos enters the season seven goals from 400 in his NHL career.

Sure, Stammer suffered through several injuries in his prime, but he can snipe. He's also just 34 points from 800, another milestone that's well within reach for the 29-year-old pivot. Stamkos is coming off a career year (98 points) and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. Draft him as a 90-plus point center with plenty of goals.