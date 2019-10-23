Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Closing in on 400 goals
Stamkos heads into action Wednesday against Pittsburgh just three goals from the 400 mark on his career.
Only 97 players have hit that mark and he's poised to do it before his 30th birthday. Stamkos has four goals in his first eight games. And if he hadn't missed more than 100 games to injury over his career, we'd probably be talking about 500 goals, not 400.
