Stamkos (lower body) had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 shootout win over the Devils on Thursday.

He played 18:02 and had four shots after missing Tuesday's game with a knee injury. Stamkos scored on a snap shot from low in the left circle late in the second period; it pulled the Bolts to within one goal (2-1). He then got his second on a one-timer from the same circle on the power play late in the third to push the Bolts up 3-2. Unfortunately, Tampa couldn't hold the lead and needed a shootout to settle the score. The goals were Stamkos' first in seven games and put him within one goal of 30 on the season. This will be his eighth 30-goal season.