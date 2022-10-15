Stamkos scored two goals as the Lightning toppled the Blue Jackets 5-2 Friday.

Stamkos, who has scored in each of the Lightning's first two matches this season, connected during the Lightning's first-period flurry and then closed the scoring in the third. The 32-year-old center is coming off a 42-goal campaign and appears poised to challenge that mark. At least. The 2008 No. 1 overall draft pick collected his second goal of the season at 15:21 of the first period Friday, giving the Lightning a short-lived 2-1 advantage. His third-period tally helped seal the win.