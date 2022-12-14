Stamkos scored a goal on four shots during a 6-2 win over the visiting Kraken on Tuesday.

Stamkos scored off his rebound to cap Tuesday's scoring and extend his point streak to 14 games. The 32-year-old center has collected 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) during the run. Stamkos' 18-game point streak in 2009-10 remains the franchise record. In three career games against the Kraken, Stamkos has scored two goals and five points.