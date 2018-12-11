Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects ninth career hat trick
Stamkos scored three goals, two on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.
The 28-year-old is absolutely on fire at the moment, potting five goals in his last two games and eight in his last seven, with Monday's hat trick being the ninth of his already storied career. Stamkos now has 15 goals and 33 points in 32 games on the season, as he sets his sights on his fifth 40-goal campaign -- what would be his first since 2014-15.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Puts team on his back•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Pots ninth goal•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Notches four points•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Slumping this season•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Two points in win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three multi-point games in last five•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...