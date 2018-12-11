Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects ninth career hat trick

Stamkos scored three goals, two on the power play, in Monday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

The 28-year-old is absolutely on fire at the moment, potting five goals in his last two games and eight in his last seven, with Monday's hat trick being the ninth of his already storied career. Stamkos now has 15 goals and 33 points in 32 games on the season, as he sets his sights on his fifth 40-goal campaign -- what would be his first since 2014-15.