Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects three helpers against Sens

Stamkos recorded three assists during Tuesday's 7-4 loss to Ottawa.

The veteran has now marked the scoresheet in 13 of his past 17 games for eight goals and 14 assists, and he's also taking a run at posting his first 90-point campaign since 2011-12. While it's worth noting that Stamkos' production isn't tied to skating with frequent-linemate Nikita Kucherov, it's certainly a bonus when the two are playing together. The duo is now up to an elite 5.91 goals per 60 minutes this season, after all.