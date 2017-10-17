Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects two more helpers

Stamkos recorded two assists (one on the power play) and two shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

The two helpers have Stamkos up to a six-game point streak with a goal and eight helpers for the campaign. Fantasy owners would love to see the former 60-goal scorer finding the back of the net a little more frequently, but it's hard to complain when an asset has produced above a point per game. Right now, the top line in Tampa is scorching hot, as Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov are proving to be an elite trio.