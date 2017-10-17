Play

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Collects two more helpers

Stamkos recorded two assists (one on the power play) and two shots during Monday's 3-2 win over Detroit.

The two helpers have Stamkos up to a six-game point streak with a goal and eight helpers for the campaign. Fantasy owners would love to see the former 60-goal scorer finding the back of the net a little more frequently, but it's hard to complain when an asset has produced above a point per game. Right now, the top line in Tampa is scorching hot, as Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and Vladislav Namestnikov are proving to be an elite trio.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories