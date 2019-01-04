Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Connecting on power play

Stamkos recorded a goal and two assists -- all on the power play -- to go with six shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

Facing one of the league's most vulnerable penalty killing units, Stamkos didn't disappoint with the extra man. He's up to 46 points through 41 games, with 20 of those points coming on the man advantage. If he keeps this level up, Stamkos could challenge the career-best 41 power-play points he logged way back in 2009-10.