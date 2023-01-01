Stamkos delivered a goal and assist on the power play Saturday in a 5-3 win over Arizona.

Since Nov. 1, Stamkos has been held pointless just four times in 26 games. His consistency is outstanding and his fantasy contributions are immense. He has 17 goals and 24 assists in 35 games, and he is on pace for 96 points. Stamkos has scored 95 or more points four times in his career and is coming off a career-best 106 last year. With luck, he could deliver his second 100-plus point season.