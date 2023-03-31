Stamkos scored a goal and an assist on one shot, helping the Lightning to a 5-1 win over the Capitals on Thursday.

Stamkos fired a shot off a faceoff win that beat Darcy Kuemper with just over three seconds left in the first period. Stamkos would also add an assist on Alex Killorn's power-play goal. The Bolts' captain is red-hot as of late, scoring points in seven of his last eight games with 13 points in that span. On the season, Stamkos has 32 goals and 79 points in 75 games.