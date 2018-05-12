Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Continues scoring spree with man-advantage tally
Stamkos scored a power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals on Friday. The Capitals lead the Lighting in the Eastern Conference finals, 1-0.
The Lightning scored twice in the third period with the first goal being the Stamkos power-play marker, but it was too little, too late for Tampa Bay in Game 1. The Capitals built a 4-0 lead in the first two periods, putting the Lightning in too big of a hole. But the good news for Stamkos owners is that he scored again. After a slow start to the postseason, Stamkos has goals in three of the last four tilts, and he's averaging a point per game this spring.
