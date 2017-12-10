Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Continues to lead NHL in scoring

Stamkos set up the game-tying goal Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Jets.

His point streak now stands at three games and five points, including four helpers. Stammer leads the NHL in scoring with 42 points, just one ahead of teammate Nikita Kucherov.

