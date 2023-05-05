Stamkos and the Lightning will discuss a contract extension this summer, reports NHL.com.

"Hopefully there's a conversation this summer and we go from there," the Lightning captain said. "In my eyes, this is the only jersey I ever want to wear in my career." General manager Julien Brisebois has confirmed there will be discussions regarding a new contract. Stamkos, who hit several milestones this season, including 500 goals, 500 assists, 1,000 points and 1,000 NHL games, has one year left on his current deal. He had 34 goals and 50 assists this season.