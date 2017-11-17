Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Crushes Stars with four-point night
Stamkos netted a pair of goals and added two assists in Thursday's win over the Stars.
There's no stopping this guy. Stamkos has now extended his point streak to five games, racking up four goals and seven assists in that span. The 27-year-old has already netted seven power-play goals and leads the NHL with a whopping 35 points through 19 contests. Stamkos has been dynamite with Nikita Kucherov on the top line and there simply isn't a better duo out there right now. Make sure he's in your lineup.
