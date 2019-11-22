Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Dealing with injury
Coach Jon Cooper said Stamkos didn't skate in the second and third periods of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Stamkos had been dealing with the injury coming into the game, and per Cooper, aggravated the issue in the first period. Stamkos tried to give it a go again in the second period, and stayed on the bench after he couldn't carry on. The veteran will be monitored on a daily basis, and his status for Saturday's game against Anaheim is unclear.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Good to go, as expected•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Misses morning skate Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In elite company with 400th goal•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Millimeter to milestone•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Three-game streak•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Milestone inching closer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.