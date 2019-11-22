Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Dealing with injury

Coach Jon Cooper said Stamkos didn't skate in the second and third periods of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks due to a lower-body injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos had been dealing with the injury coming into the game, and per Cooper, aggravated the issue in the first period. Stamkos tried to give it a go again in the second period, and stayed on the bench after he couldn't carry on. The veteran will be monitored on a daily basis, and his status for Saturday's game against Anaheim is unclear.