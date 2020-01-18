Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Deuces wild on stat sheet

Stamkos produced two assists and went plus-2 in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Stamkos had assists on both of Nikita Kucherov's tallies in the game. Additionally, Stamkos had two hits, two shots on goal and two PIM. The 29-year-old has racked up 48 points (18 goals, 30 helpers), 140 shots and 47 hits through 45 contests.