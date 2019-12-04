Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Dishes pair of helpers

Stamkos registered two assists and six shots with three hits in a 3-2 overtime win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Stamkos' second helper was a perfect back door feed to Nikita Kucherov, who re-directed it for the overtime winner. The points were Stamkos' first in his last five games. With 22 points in 22 games, Stamkos is a safe bet for another season of 80-plus points as long as he stays healthy.