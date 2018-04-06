Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Done for regular season

Stamkos (lower body) will miss the final two games of the regular season, according to Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who is not ruling out the star pivot returning to practice next week, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Stamkos' situation perfectly illustrates why you shouldn't have your fantasy playoffs covering the entire duration of the NHL's regular season; playoff teams have a tendency to err on the side of caution this late in the year. The 28-year-old finishes with 86 points (27 goals, 59 assists), plus he factored into 33 scoring plays on the man advantage.