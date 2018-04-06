Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Done for regular season
Stamkos (lower body) will miss the final two games of the regular season, according to Lightning coach Jon Cooper, who is not ruling out the star pivot returning to practice next week, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stamkos' situation perfectly illustrates why you shouldn't have your fantasy playoffs covering the entire duration of the NHL's regular season; playoff teams have a tendency to err on the side of caution this late in the year. The 28-year-old finishes with 86 points (27 goals, 59 assists), plus he factored into 33 scoring plays on the man advantage.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Will sit Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Leaves contest with lower-body injury•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In action Thursday•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Status looks good for Thursday's road game•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...