Stamkos (lower body) is unlikely to play in Monday's Game 2 against Dallas, though he hasn't been officially ruled out, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Considering Stamkos hasn't appeared in an NHL game since Feb. 25 against Toronto, it would be a surprise to see him back in action in the Stanley Cup Finals. Still, the elite center racked up 66 points in 57 games this season and would no doubt provide a boost in the Lightning attack, which could use all the help it can get after registering just one goal in Game 1.