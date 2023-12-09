Stamkos (illness) is considered doubtful to play Saturday against Seattle, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

The Lightning will see how Stamkos feels later in the day, so a final determination on his availability may not come until closer to puck drop. The 33-year-old forward didn't take part in Saturday's morning skate because he's been battling an illness. Stamkos has 10 goals, 26 points and 78 shots on net over 26 contests this campaign.