Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Drops gloves in rare fight

Stamkos picked up an assist and 17 PIM in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.

Stammer almost doubled his penalty total with the effort. He dropped his gloves against Karl Alzner after objecting to what looked like a knee-on-knee with Nikita Kucherov. Those 17 PIM are a real bonus for those of you in leagues that still count sin bin points. Stamkos continues to sit in the NHL's top-10 in scoring and assists. Use with confidence.