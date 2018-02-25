Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Drops gloves in rare fight
Stamkos picked up an assist and 17 PIM in a 4-3 shootout win over Montreal.
Stammer almost doubled his penalty total with the effort. He dropped his gloves against Karl Alzner after objecting to what looked like a knee-on-knee with Nikita Kucherov. Those 17 PIM are a real bonus for those of you in leagues that still count sin bin points. Stamkos continues to sit in the NHL's top-10 in scoring and assists. Use with confidence.
