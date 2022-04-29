Stamkos set up both Lightning goals in a 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Stamkos has 23 points (seven goals, 16 assists) during an eight-game point streak, and he continues to grow his career-high point total (103). The center is an incredible leader who just continues to impress with offense into his 30s. Stammer is a solid fantasy pickup if you're testing the waters with a playoff pool. The Bolts could go far, although the Atlantic division is the toughest in the NHL.