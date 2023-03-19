Stamkos scored a goal Saturday in a 5-3 win over Montreal.

It was a one-timer off a pass from Nikita Kucherov on the power play early in the third period. It was Stamkos' 30th goal of the season. It's the eighth time in his NHL career that he has hit that plateau. Stamkos has 510 goals and 1,041 points in 990 games in his career.