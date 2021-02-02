Stamkos notched a power-play goal and added an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over Nashville. He also had three shots.

Stamkos appeared to catch Juuse Saros off guard with a quick snap shot from the left circle at 7:23 of the second period, extending Tampa Bay's lead to 4-0. Earlier in the night he assisted on Ondrej Palat's first-period tally that opened the scoring. Stamkos is up to four goals and five assists through seven games.