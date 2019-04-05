Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Equals career mark in points
Stamkos scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Toronto.
Remarkably, it was just the fourth shorthanded goal of his career. Stamkos has 97 points (44 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games this season. That equals his career best from way back in 2011-12. Stammer still has an outside shot at the century mark if he has a big night Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Rings up opening goal•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Blows doors off Bruins•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: In league's top-10 scorers•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Second straight three-point game•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Huge night in OT win•
-
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Sets Lightning all-time goals mark•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...