Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Equals career mark in points

Stamkos scored a shorthanded goal and added an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Toronto.

Remarkably, it was just the fourth shorthanded goal of his career. Stamkos has 97 points (44 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games this season. That equals his career best from way back in 2011-12. Stammer still has an outside shot at the century mark if he has a big night Saturday.