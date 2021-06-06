Stamkos scored a pair of power-play goals and added an assist with the man advantage in Saturday's 6-4 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Stamkos racked up all three of his points during a wild second period. He scored his first of two goals midway through the frame to make it a 2-2 game, assisted on Nikita Kucherov's tally that made it 4-3 Tampa Bay with 5:22 left in the period, then picked up his second goal five minutes later to make it 5-4. Stamkos has 13 points in 10 playoff games, with eight of them coming on the power play.