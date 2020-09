Stamkos (undisclosed) was missing from the bench to start the second period of Wednesday's Game 3 against Dallas, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Stamkos returned to the lineup for the first time this postseason while dealing with a lower-body issue. Even though he snipped a goal on his only shot in the first period, he only saw 3:08 of ice time. As long as Stamkos is out of the lineup, the team will roll with 11 forwards.