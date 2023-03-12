Stamkos (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Stamkos appeared to be favoring his left leg after a shift late in the first period, and he won't be able to finish the game. He should be considered questionable at best for Sunday's game versus the Jets.
