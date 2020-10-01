Stamkos (lower body) is expected to be fully fit and ready to play for the start of the 2020-21 campaign, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Stamkos played in just one game during the postseason in which he managed to score a goal despite logging a mere 2:47 of ice time. Despite not having the elite center, the team still managed to lift Lord Stanley's cup. During the regular season, Stamkos averaged over a point per game for the fourth straight year and should be an early-round selection in nearly all season-long formats.