Stamkos (lower body) is on the ice for warmups and expected to suit up Sunday against Winnipeg, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Stamkos was injured Saturday against Chicago but he's not expected to miss any additional time. The 33-year-old has 66 points in 66 appearances this season but just one in his last four games. He'll be in his usual top-line role Sunday.