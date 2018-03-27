Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Expected to return Thursday
Stamkos (lower body) took a maintenance day Tuesday, as reported by Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site and relayed from coach Jon Cooper, who added that the star center should play Thursday against the Bruins.
Tampa Bay's bench boss was reluctant to say with certainty that Stammer will tag into the lineup for this next road match, but then again, maintenance days generally are given to players dealing with minor bumps and bruises. Stamkos is sure to be reevaluated ahead of the next contest, so track his progress carefully if you're depending on the stud pivot who currently ranks seventh in the league with 86 points (27 goals, 59 assists) through 75 games.
