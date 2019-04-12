Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Expecting much better game Friday

Stamkos was not pleased with the Lightning's collapse in Game 1 against Columbus and is expecting "a much better game" Friday.

"We didn't play to our identity," said Stammer of the Game 1 loss. "Guys were pretty ticked off in here about their effort, so we're expecting a much better effort for tonight. We know what we've got to do." The Bolts went up 3-0 before allowing four unanswered goals. Stamkos should rebound nicely and be one of the leaders on the ice Friday.