Stamkos netted a goal in Tampa Bay's 5-3 loss to Edmonton on Thursday.

Stamkos found the back of the net at 7:51 of the second period to reduce the Oilers' lead to 3-2. It was his 22nd goal and 53rd point in 44 games in 2022-23. The 32-year-old is on a seven-game point streak, and he's contributed five goals and 11 points over that span.