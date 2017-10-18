Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Extends point streak to seven with three-point effort
Stamkos chipped in a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Devils.
Stamkos lit the lamp with his only shot on goal, but also had five missed shot attempts and wasn't called upon in the skills challenge. The four-time 40-goal scorer has surprisingly operated as more of a setup man with two goals and 10 helpers through seven games. Stamkos' season-opening seven-game point streak has been made possible by tremendous chemistry with linemates Vladislav Namestnikov and Nikita Kucherov, both of whom scored goals that were assisted on by Stamkos in this one.
