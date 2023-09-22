Stamkos is "disappointed" that he hasn't heard from the Lightning about a contract extension, reports "

Stammer made it clear at the end of last season that he wanted something done before camp started, and he's clearly disappointed. "I guess that was something that I didn't see coming but it is what it is," said the 16-year career Bolt. Stamkos has one year left on an eight-year, $68 million deal that has a team-friendly cap hit of $8.5 million. He may be turning 34 in February, but he's still worth every penny. Stamkos is coming off a 34-goal, 84-point season and is the best player to ever don a jersey in Tampa Bay. Both sides want to get something done, but this may take some time. General manager Julien Brisebois says that while he and Stamkos share the common goal of winning another Cup, he "need(s) to see how this season plays out before I can make those decisions."